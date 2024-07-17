Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: 250 results from Wednesday, July 17, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS. Rajah.com is the official results partner of WNS.

AEW DYNAMITE: 250 RESULTS (JULY 17, 2024)

This week's show kicks off without wasting any time, as we get right down to the first match of the evening.

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (C) vs. MJF

The familiar sounds of MJF's theme hits and out he comes to some boos from the fans in Little Rock, as he settles inside the ring for scheduled championship action in the opening match of the week. His music dies down and the entrance tune for his opponent hits.

Out comes the reigning, defending AEW International Champion for his latest defense of his title. The fans in Arkansas give him a big pop coming out. He settles in the ring and poses on the ropes in the corner as fans chant his name along with the chorus to his theme song.

MJF and Ospreay grill each other for a good few moments after the bell sounds to get things started. Before anything happens, MJF splits out to the ringside area, where he hops the barricade to throw a drink in one fans face and tear up the sign that another fan was holding.

Back inside the ring, things finally start to get rocking and rolling. Ospreay goes to lock up, but Max evades him to strut. We finally get a lock up now as the two trade holds, with Ospreay flipping out of a wristlock and giving a strut of his own. MJF gets a side headlock and cranks away.

Ospreay gets to the ropes, escaping to catch MJF off his game…only for Friedman to duck down to evade the Aerial Assassin. The two lock up again, but MJF complains to the ref about his hair being pulled. Another tieup leads to a similar result, before Ospreay sends the former World Champion out of the ring.

Max saves himself from a dive by Ospreay…but Will catches him with a different one entirely. He brings MJF back into the ring, hitting a back suplex for a nearfall before setting up for a Hidden Blade…only for MJF to get to the corner to avoid the attack. He reels Ospreay into the bottom turnbuckle and taunts the crowd before locking in an armbar.

Will gets to his feet but is slammed down by Max who goes for a back suplex of his own…but Ospreay counters out, only to be caught with a jawbreaker of sorts for a nearfall! Ospreay manages to escape a Heatseeker but Max catches him off the springboard for a cutter, only picking up another nearfall as a result. Ospreay once again evades a Heatseeker, setting up for an elbow off the top turnbuckle.

Both men are slow to get to their feet, but once they do they start trading punches until Ospreay gets sent to the ropes…where he catches Max with a forearm forcing him to the outside. MJF takes a breather, but not for long as Ospreay catches him with a cartwheel dive over the top rope! Ospreay goes up top for a moonsault but MJF rolls away, only for Ospreay to hit a second moonsault.

As Max tries to roll forward he gets caught with a standing shooting star press for a nearfall by Ospreay, who follows up with a Skytwister for another nearfall! Max rolls to the outside but is caught by the Aerial Assassin, who drops him back to the floor before grabbing a table from ringside. MJF escapes danger as he heads back in the ring, crawling to the corner to beg off the champion…only to get a set of chops for his troubles.

Ospreay charges back at MJF, who fights his way out and feigns a hurt knee before catching Ospreay with a piledriver for a close nearfall. Ospreay is struggling to move as MJF has some words for Daniel Garcia through the camera, before going back to the champion…who fights back to his feet for a chop on MJF. Ospreay hits the ropes, but ends up running right into a knee from Max…who drops to his knees from the impact. MJF goes back after the legs of Ospreay, setting up for a figure four leglock.

MJF slaps the champ and uses the pressure to force him to his shoulders for a nearfall…but Ospreay works to reverse the pressure onto the challenger! Despite being close to the ropes, MJF decides to reverse course to keep the hold on the champion…who finally grabs the bottom rope, forcing a break. Ospreay slowly gets to his feet before MJF sends him to the corner for some chops, sending him across the ring to cause even more damage on the champ who favors his knee after the crash.

MJF brings him back up for another chop, sending him to the ropes…and Ospreay’s knee seemingly gives out, causing him to crash to the mat. Ospreay checks on his knee on the apron while the ref checks on him, but Max goes right back to work by going after Will…who fights back to his feet with some chops, even while struggling to walk. MJF with a chop block to the front of Ospreay’s knee, but it’s only good for a two count on the champ. MJF takes Ospreay to the ropes once more for some strikes.

He then sends him across the ring, only for Will to catch him and drop the challenger to the mat. MJF manages to get back to his feet, calling for a brainbuster…but Ospreay fights out before hitting an Oscutter on Friedman. Max rolls out of the ring to prevent further momentum for the champ, who looks for an Oscutter on the apron, but MJF falls backward to avoid it, forcing Ospreay to crash and burn in violent fashion.

The officials check on Ospreay after that and on that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Max is still dominating the offense, but Ospreay is starting to show signs of life. Fans break out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant inside the Simmons Bank Arena. MJF quiets it down with some forearm shots to Ospreay. Ospreay starts to pick up the pace and uses his speed to shift the offensive momentum back into his favor.

He blasts the hell out of MJF with repeated chops over and over and over again. Ospreay hoists MJF up in a torture rack. He spins him from up there and slams him down in somewhat of a modified blue thunder bomb. He goes for the cover, but only gets two. Fans chant "Fight forever!" as Ospreay stretches his shoulder out, selling the affects of the punishment he has endured from Friedman thus far in this hard-hitting opening title tilt.

MJF rolls out to the floor and Ospreay follows out after him, while still very visibly favoring his weakened arm. MJF hops over the barricade and begins running up the arena steps into the crowd with Ospreay chasing behind him. "The Aerial Assassin" catches up with him and begins beating him down with forearm shots and chops, knocking him back down the steps and closer towards the ringside area again.

He stops for a ten-punch spot on MJF in the middle of a sea of fans and then continues down the remaining steps. MJF throws a drink in Ospreay's face. Ospreay responds by holding MJF upside down and giving him a toilet swirlie in a big pot fillled with some kind of drink. They finally get on the right side of the barricade and are fighting at ringside. Fans chant "Table! Table!" and Ospreay obliges, laying MJF on a table at ringside that was set up earlier.

He heads to the top-rope, but MJF recovers and quickly rolls off the table before anything happens. After the action returns inside the ring, we see some more back-and-forth shifts in momentum before we head into yet another mid-match commercial break. When we return, we're 45 minutes deep into this title tilt and it is MJF who has been in a comfortable offensive lead. The commentators informed us that Ospreay's shoulder had to be popped back into the socket during the commercials.

MJF gloats about being the smartest wrestler in the world, and just as he was finishing the sentence directly into the hard camera, Ospreay blasts him with a hidden blade that sends him flying through the ropes and out to the floor at ringside. Tony Schiavone cracked up on commentary at the close-up camera angle of MJF's reaction to that happening while he was in mid-sentence. Ospreay heads to the ropes, but MJF trips him up as he begins to climb to the top.

Friedman goes for a hurricanrana to Ospreay off the top, but Ospreay catches MJF and hits a Styles Clash off the middle rope. Ospreay is unable to capitalize with a quick cover, and by the time he does get to MJF, he only gets a count of two before Friedman gets to the ropes to keep things alive. MJF hits a Heatseeker on the hard part of the ring apron to Ospreay, who took an awkward landing before falling out to the floor. MJF puts Ospreay over the table still set up at ringside.

MJF heads to the top-rope and takes the top turnbuckle pad off so he doesn't slip when he goes to jump. He leaps and connects with a picture-perfect flying elbow smash to put Ospreay through the table on the floor. Fans break out into another loud "This is Awesome!" chant as we, believe it or not, head into yet another mid-match commercial break. It looks like this one is an impromptu single fall Iron Man match, as the 60 minute mark is quickly-approaching with these two still fighting it out.

As we settle back in from the in-match advertising time out, we see the two still brawling it out for the International Championship. Ospreay seems to have this one wrapped up, but can't find a way to keep MJF down for a count of three. He gets him set up for the Tiger Driver, begins going for it, but stops half-way through the move and says he can't do it. The referee gets bumped and we hear the ring announcer inform us that there is only one minute remaining in this match.

At the 59 minutes and 58 second mark of the match, with only two seconds remaining before it was going to end in an automatic time-limit draw, which would see Ospreay retain, MJF knocks out "The Aerial Assassin" with his Dynamite Diamond Ring while the referee was down and out after being bumped. He covers him after throwing the ring out to the floor at ringside, which the camera gets a close-up shot of, and the referee recovers to make the pin. We have a new AEW International Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: MJF

TV Time With Chris Jericho & The Learning Tree

Backstage, all of the members of Team AEW except Swerve Strickland are shown together for a quick interview. Mark Briscoe cuts a promo in Mark Briscoe fashion, like only he can, and then the AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland approaches who will be his teammates for the Team AEW vs. The Elite showdown at next week's AEW Blood & Guts match.

He gets on the same page with them, they get on the same page with him and the segment ends with all members of Team AEW pumped up and excited for their Blood & Guts battle against The Elite next Wednesday night. After this brief backstage segment wraps up, we return inside the arena where the "For The World" Champion "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho is in the ring.

Jericho introduces his fellow members of the group, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, who are shown standing in the ring which is decked out with the set for Jericho's new "TV Time" talk show segment. He talks about how tonight is the 250th episode and he was here for the very first. He promises he'll never miss another episode of Dynamite again. He then shows footage of what happens when you don't listen to "The Learning Tree" and you try and go against them.

We see footage of Katsuyori Shibata being beaten down, HOOK being attacked and laid out with a fireball and Samoa Joe being put through a wall with a forklift. He says it'd be wise for everyone else to avoid their mistakes and learn from "The Learning Tree." The theme for Minoru Suzuki hits and out comes the Japanese legend. Suzuki says in broken English, "Next week."

He hands Bryan Keith a paper, which is from AEW management and informs them that Big Bill and Keith will not be allowed at ringside for the Jericho-Suzuki match on next week's show. Suzuki ends up getting one more over on the trio before leaving Jericho on his ass as he heads to the back. Backstage, The Elite are shown in a similar interview segment that Team AEW had to promote Blood & Guts for next week.

TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone (C) vs. Nyla Rose

Mercedes Mone approaches them and Okada asks if she can do "The CEO" dance for him. She obliges and walks off as Okada gets worked up seeing the TBS & NJPW STRONG Women's Champion shake her stuff. After the brief backstage interview segment, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When the show returns, it's time for our second match of the evening, which is another championship contest, as "The CEO" herself, Mercedes Mone, defends her TBS Championship in an Open Challenge that was accepted by Nyla Rose. Britt Baker has been banned from the backstage area to ensure this one goes down without interference.

After the two make their respective ring walks, the bell sounds and this one gets officially off-and-running. Mercedes goes for a lockup but is quickly sent to the corner by Rose, only to leap over to evade the challenger…who drops Mone’ to the mat just as quickly. The champ manages to turn things around with a couple kicks, using the corner to inflict some more damage.

Rose fights right back, only for Mercedes to evade a delayed vertical suplex. Mone’ goes for a tornado DDT but gets caught by the challenger, who hangs her up on the top rope before delivering a knee drop for a two-count. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this title tilt continues.

Rose continues the attack, wearing down the champ as she sends Mercedes into the corner. Mone’ manages to escape, turning things around with a running double knee in the corner for a nearfall. Mercedes takes a moment before going back after the challenger, stomping away as Rose heads to the corner, but the champ lays in some mounted punches, countering a powerbomb into a hurricanrana for another nearfall.

She goes for an abdominal stretch, trying to wear Nyla down even further until the challenger fights back with a boot, only to be caught once again by Mone. We see Mone work her way to the finish of this one, which sees her pull out her own custom glove, ala Britt Baker for the LockJaw, for the submission victory to retain her TBS Championship.

After the match wraps up, a fan with a mask on strikes and is revealed to be Britt Baker. A ton of security runs out to keep Baker and Mone from getting into it again. We head to another commercial break after the match wraps up.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Mone

Mariah May Explains Viciously Bloody Attack Of "Timeless" Toni Storm

When we return from the break, we see "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry backstage. The TNT Champion talks about Darby Allin's surprise return and how he's now got his full attention. He asks if he thinks he cares about Brandon Cutler, whom Darby attacked. Perry proves he doesn't by attacking Cutler himself and telling Darby he'll see him soon.

Back inside the arena, the theme for "Timeless" Toni Storm hits and out she comes. Scratch that. Out comes Mariah May, who instead of being dressed up like old-school backwards baseball cap Toni Storm, is dressed up exactly like her "Timeless" Toni Storm character -- and looks just like her as always.

Tony Schiavone calls Mariah a b*tch and asks "is this b*tch gonna say something?" when she soaks in the heel heat from the Little Rock crowd as she settles inside the squared circle. She says everyone saw it coming. All of us. The only person who didn't see it coming was Toni Storm. She says Storm never looked better than on her knees bleeding and screaming Mariah's name.

Mariah drops down and writhes around on the mat with her shoes off, ala "Timeless" Toni Storm, as the theme for the AEW Women's World Champion plays to end the segment featuring the winner of the 2024 Owen Hart Cup, and Storm's opponent for her next title defense at AEW ALL IN 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. We head to another commercial break.

Kazuchika Okada (C) vs. Swerve Strickland

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, we hear the coin drop and the theme for Kazuchika Okada plays as the Japanese legend emerges from the back. "The Rainmaker" and AEW Continental Champion makes his way to the ring for our final match of the milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite. After he settles inside the squared circle, his entrance music dies down.

The theme for the reigning AEW World Champion hits and out comes Swerve Strickland accompanied by Prince Nana. He, as always, does his goofy-ass(ed) but always entertaining dance to lead Strickland to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this champion versus champion showdown in our main event of the evening.

Nana leads the Little Rock crowd in a "Who's House?" call-and-response chant to help rally Swerve into the offensive lead. He hits a big kick and a hurricanrana as Excalibur informs us that tonight's show, of course, will once again have an unadvertised overrun. We're going long tonight, folks!

Okada starts to take over on offense as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see "The Rainmaker" still dominating the offense. The commentators speculate if Swerve is dealing with a neck or shoulder issue as he is starting to show the affects of the prolonged beating he has been taking from the Continental Champion.

The Japanese legend heads to the top-rope with Swerve laid out on the mat. He connects with a flying elbow drop for a close two-count. Swerve starts to show signs of life and begins mounting some offense, but is stopped dead in his tracks when Okada blasts him with a picture-perfect drop kick. Both guys are down and slow to get up.

As it looked like Okada had Swerve dead to rights, he sets him up for The Rainmaker finisher, but Swerve counters and hits a Swerve Stomp out of nowhere. As he begins to take over, he is attacked from behind by The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. Mark Briscoe runs down from Team AEW to help out. Everyone ends up down except Swerve.

He stands tall as everyone else is down and out on the floor. As he leans on the ropes after a tough match and post-match brawl, the theme for Hangman Page hits. Out comes the longtime rival of Swerve. Swerve turns and sees him coming, but is yanked down and out to the floor from behind by Okada. All of the guys from the Team AEW and The Elite brawl again until Darby Allin's theme hits and the crowd explodes.

He doesn't show up at first and the commentators question where he is. Darby ends up descending from the rafters, ala Sting in his prime, to another big explosion from the Little Rock crowd. All guys from The Elite and Team AEW groups for next week's AEW Blood & Guts continue to brawl as security tries, and fails miserably, to break it up. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us for live results coverage of the milestone 250th episode of AEW Dynamite!

Winner via Disqualification: Swerve Strickland