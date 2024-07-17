WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Gable Steveson Told Me He Wanted to Surpass My Career, Reveals Kurt Angle

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

Gable Steveson Told Me He Wanted to Surpass My Career, Reveals Kurt Angle

During a recent interview with One True Sport, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed former WWE talent and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signing with the Buffalo Bills. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Kurt Angle on Gable Steveson signing with the Buffalo Bills:

“I’m not surprised. The kid’s a super athlete. You think Brock Lesnar is an athlete? This kid, he might be a little tad bit better athlete than Brock Lesnar. That’s very difficult for me to say. Especially for Brock’s size, he’s an incredible athlete. Him and Gable Steveson are, but this guy, I mean, he is so diverse. He’s fast, he’s athletic. I’ve seen him do backflips just standing there. He’s a 250-pound monster. For him to be able to do stuff like that, it’s just incredible.”

On Steveson not being put on a practice team first:

“So I wasn’t surprised that he signed with the Buffalo Bills. I’m surprised they didn’t put him on the practice team for a little bit because he never played football before, at least not in college. But I think he’s gonna make a huge impact right away, I really do. It’s crazy, but he’s a one-in-a-lifetime individual, and that’s how I think of him.”

On Steveson telling him he wanted to surpass him:

“I met him. He’s like, ‘Hey, Kurt Angle, I just want to tell you, I respect your career, and I want to be just like you.’ I was like, ‘Oh, thank you, Gable.’ He goes, ‘You know what? No, I want to be better than you.’ I was like, holy shit. [Laughs] What an asshole thing to say [laughs]. I said, ‘Well, good luck, man.'”

Steveson was released by WWE earlier in May. He recently signed with the Bills as a defensive lineman.

Ric Flair Clarifies Comments on John Cena’s Potential Record-Breaking Win

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to clarify some comments he made about John Cena on a recent edition of the “Busted [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 17, 2024 09:53PM

Source: youtube.com
Tags: #wwe #kurt angle #gable steveson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88519/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π