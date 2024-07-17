Ric Flair Clarifies Comments on John Cena’s Potential Record-Breaking Win

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter today to clarify some comments he made about John Cena on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast.

During the podcast, Flair discussed the possibility of Cena breaking the record for the most WWE World Heavyweight Champion wins. Both Flair and Cena are currently tied with 16 each.

Flair wrote, “There Has Been Way Too Much Attention Brought To This. Let’s Just Set The Record Straight For The Final Time. My First Choice Would Obviously Be The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE. I Think The World Of My Friend @JohnCena, Who Is An Incredible Athlete & Genuine Person! I Will Be The First Person To Shake His Hand & Congratulate Him If He Breaks My Record As I Would For Anybody Who Would Break It. When That Day Comes, It Will Be An Honor! WOOOOO!”