Joe Hendry Set to Stay with TNA for the Foreseeable Future

Joe Hendry isn’t leaving TNA anytime soon.

The popular star, known for his surprise appearances on WWE NXT whenever his name is mentioned, recently appeared on Talk Is Jericho to discuss his journey in TNA and promote the upcoming Slammiversary PPV. During the interview, Hendry was asked about the status of his TNA contract.

"We’ve got a while, but because of the working relationship, I really feel like anything is possible. I’m very thankful to TNA management. Any time, not once have I gone to them with an opportunity, and not once have they said no. I’ve gone to them and said, ‘I think this would be great.’ They always support me. There was a time recently, I went to TNA, they had some big matches for me coming up, and I said, ‘I want to go to Orlando and I want to train with Ace Steel and Natalya and Tyson Kidd. I’m going to go. If you want to help me facilitate this, I would appreciate it.’ They said, ‘What can we do to help?’ Whenever I’ve tried to invest in myself, TNA has helped me do that. They’ve been behind me all the way. They’re very giving to the ideas and opportunities that present themselves. I really feel like anything is on the table."

At Slammiversary, Hendry will be challenging for the TNA World Championship in a multi-man match, which includes Nic Nemeth, Steve Maclin, Josh Alexander, and the current champion, Moose.