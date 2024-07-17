WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Moose Discusses the Strong Relationship Between TNA and WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

Moose Discusses the Strong Relationship Between TNA and WWE

The TNA World Champion, Moose, recently opened up about the evolving partnership between TNA and WWE in an interview with Metro UK. He highlighted the significance of this collaboration, asserting that WWE is the best partner TNA has ever had, surpassing previous partnerships with AEW and AAA.

"I think this is the best relationship that TNA’s ever had. But way better than the one we had with AEW, better than what was done with AAA, and any other company. I think this relationship [with WWE], both companies respect each other and [are] doing great by each other, and there’s no, there’s not one company that is being selfish. Both companies are doing great. So I think this is how a relationship is meant to be in pro wrestling, and TNA and WWE is doing the best job of it," Moose said.

Since the beginning of 2024, TNA and WWE have been actively collaborating, showing no signs of slowing down.

Moose is set to defend his TNA World title next at the Slammiversary premium live event.

Source: metro.co.uk
Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #wwe #moose

