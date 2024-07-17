Rhea Ripley’s Call of Duty Season 5 Debut Revealed

Call of Duty recently announced a WWE partnership on social media, introducing Rhea Ripley as the first WWE playable character.
The former WWE Women’s World Champion's first look was unveiled in a new video by Call of Duty on X. Rhea Ripley’s character, dressed in her black and purple Judgment Day colors, will be a new Operator in Call of Duty's Warzone and MW3 with Season 5, featuring Mami in action with her weapon.
First look at Rhea Ripley in Call Of Duty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w5rKYvSqkQ— WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 17, 2024
Slam into Call of Duty Season 5 with new WWE Superstars 👇— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2024
🦅Cody "The American Nightmare" Rhodes
💪 Rhea "Bloody" Ripley
👑 And the Living Legend himself Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/bVuNa7VgT3
It's about to be a smackdown 💥@WWE is bringing its best to the ring in Call of Duty Season 5 starting July 24 🤼♂️ pic.twitter.com/AXkfo7Xdcl— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 12, 2024
