Rhea Ripley’s Call of Duty Season 5 Debut Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Call of Duty recently announced a WWE partnership on social media, introducing Rhea Ripley as the first WWE playable character.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion's first look was unveiled in a new video by Call of Duty on X. Rhea Ripley’s character, dressed in her black and purple Judgment Day colors, will be a new Operator in Call of Duty's Warzone and MW3 with Season 5, featuring Mami in action with her weapon.

First look at Rhea Ripley in Call Of Duty 🔥 pic.twitter.com/w5rKYvSqkQ — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) July 17, 2024

Slam into Call of Duty Season 5 with new WWE Superstars 👇



🦅Cody "The American Nightmare" Rhodes

💪 Rhea "Bloody" Ripley

👑 And the Living Legend himself Rey Mysterio pic.twitter.com/bVuNa7VgT3 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2024