Rhea Ripley’s Call of Duty Season 5 Debut Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2024

Call of Duty recently announced a WWE partnership on social media, introducing Rhea Ripley as the first WWE playable character.

The former WWE Women’s World Champion's first look was unveiled in a new video by Call of Duty on X. Rhea Ripley’s character, dressed in her black and purple Judgment Day colors, will be a new Operator in Call of Duty's Warzone and MW3 with Season 5, featuring Mami in action with her weapon.

— Ben Kerin Jul 17, 2024 05:40PM


Tags: #wwe #call of duty #rhea ripley

