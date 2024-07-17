Kevin Nash Talks Nepotism in Pro Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Perceived nepotism has long been a part of professional wrestling. Current top stars like Randy Orton and Roman Reigns exemplify how wrestling family legacies can boost careers. These stars often benefited from being in successful stables supported by industry leaders.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed his experience with nepotism on "Kliq This."

"When you get into it, you see nepotism, especially when I first broke in," said Nash. "If you weren't in certain cliques of guys you weren't getting pushed. If you weren't somebody the booker brought in, you weren't getting pushed."

Nash was a member of the popular Kliq stable in the '90s, alongside Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He acknowledges that their numbers increased their chances of success.

"One of the things that made The Kliq different was, we always knew there was strength in numbers," said Nash. "If you got the championship match, the IC match, and the tag belts all in that vehicle, pretty good chance you got some stroke."

Although Nash has been away from the WWE ring, he often comments on modern wrestling. Recently, he expressed skepticism towards the new Wyatt Six faction.