AEW Executive QT Marshall Stands Up for Cody Rhodes Amid Interview Backlash

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where he shared his thoughts on the end of his AEW run:

"How AEW ended was terrible, really, and people are going to write books later on and these stories are going to get out there and then it’s going to be a whole new ballgame. To certain fans from the AEW fandom, they need the story to be… They didn’t want me, they pushed me out... he was bad. They need that story. They need me to be the villain.”

In a related incident, a fan tweeted a happy birthday message to AEW Vice President of Creative and Talent QT Marshall but added, "Tell your best friend to keep his mouth shut when it comes to AEW." QT Marshall responded:

“Tell people to stop asking him about it. If you can’t handle his responses, don’t ask the questions. The responses he gives are some of the most politically correct responses. He’s sitting on top of the opposition, and still keeps his responses classy.”