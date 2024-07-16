WWE Superstar Not Expected to Return in 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following his recent injury suffered on NXT, a new report has revealed that WWE Raw star Tyler Bate is not expected to return in 2024.

On the July 2 edition of WWE NXT, New Catch Republic’s Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeated Tank Ledger and Hank Walker. However, it was revealed that Bate suffered an injury during the match, which was disclosed on the July 8 episode of Monday Night Raw.

On the July 15 episode of WWE Raw, Bate’s tag team partner Pete Dunne turned heel by attacking his former Brawling Brutes stablemate Sheamus following his victory over Bronson Reed.

Fightful Select provided an update, noting that the decision to have Dunne feud with Sheamus was made shortly after Bate’s injury.

The report indicates that Tyler Bate is not expected to return to WWE for the remainder of 2024.

It remains unclear when Bate will make his WWE in-ring return.