Vince McMahon’s Team Responds to Janel Grant's Petition Against Dr. Carlon Colker

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

As noted earlier this morning, Janel Grant’s lawyers filed a pre-action discovery petition today against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. This doctor provided wellness checkups for WWE talents and staff. You can read about that here.

In an update, a spokesperson for McMahon issued the following statement to the media in response to Grant’s petition:

“Ms. Grant’s petition for pre-action discovery against Dr. Colker is a direct violation of the court-ordered stay, and nothing more than an attempt to generate publicity on her false allegations and to harass people connected to Mr. McMahon, who is being sued by Ms. Grant in a separate matter.

“The facts are that Ms. Grant told Mr. McMahon she was fatigued and asked him to recommend a doctor. Ms. Grant called Dr. Colker and became a patient of his. Her statement in the filing is inconsistent with her prior remarks. Ms. Grant never had anything but good things to say about the doctor when speaking to Mr. McMahon and others about him.”

The lawsuit mentions a “Celebrity Doctor” from an “Alternative Clinic” urged by McMahon. It is unclear if “Celebrity Doctor” is Colker and “Alternative Clinic” is Peak Wellness. Colker has previously worked with celebrities and athletes and appeared on a 2007 reality show with Shaquille O’Neal.

On May 30, Grant agreed to pause her lawsuit for six months amid a federal investigation into McMahon, who was reported by the Wall Street Journal in February to be under investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking. Grant filed her lawsuit on January 25.

