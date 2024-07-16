WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ring of Honor Poised for Revival with Dedicated Tapings and Increased Focus

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

Ring of Honor (ROH) is set for a potential resurgence according to sources close to wrestling news outlet Fightful Select. The report indicates increased attention and care will be directed towards the brand, with dedicated taping sessions planned for the upcoming events in Arlington, Texas.

This shift is seen as a turning point for ROH, allowing for more consistent creative output. Previously, shows were filmed on a weekly basis before or after AEW's Dynamite or Collision programs. The new approach will see multiple episodes recorded in a single day, streamlining production.

Adding to the positive outlook, Fightful Select reports the signing of the tag team MexiSquad (MxM) specifically for the ROH brand. This targeted recruitment suggests a renewed focus on building ROH's own talent pool.

The report also hints at a more prominent role for champions on ROH television. Sources suggest increased appearances and potentially even more in-ring matches featuring the title holders during the upcoming tapings.

Source: Fightful Select
