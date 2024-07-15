Cary Silkin Criticizes ROH's Current State Despite Tony Khan's Investment

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ring of Honor (ROH) Death Before Dishonor will air on pay-per-view on 7/26 from Esports Stadium Arlington. There's been less buzz around ROH recently, partly because the show only airs on HonorClub via the ROH website and app, not on television.

In a recent episode of John Arezzi's Mat Memories from Madison Square Garden podcast, the panel discussed ROH's glory days and its current status since Tony Khan's acquisition.

Wrestling historian Evan Ginzburg, a fan for over 50 years, reminisced, "Some of the greatest matches I ever saw were at Ring of Honor - Nigel McGuinness and Bryan Danielson. Those were Dory Funk, Jr-Jack Brisco level, Ricky Steamboat and Ric Flair level. Danielson and Nigel, that was wrestling elevated to art. They deserved the worldwide showcase Danielson later got in WWE and AEW."

Cary Silkin, a regular on the podcast, reflected, "Ring of Honor of that era tried to show some respect to professional wrestling. Right now, Ring of Honor, it's like no one cares at all. I don't care how much money Tony Khan has. It's not being treated very well."

If Tony Khan can get ROH included in their next AEW TV deal, ROH might gain more exposure, but currently, there's no update on this matter.