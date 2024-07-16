WWE Raw Viewership Dips on July 15th Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership figures for the July 15th episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network have been released.

As reported by PWTorch and confirmed by WrestleNomics, the show attracted 1,669,000 viewers and earned a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This represents a decline from the July 8th episode, which garnered 1,750,000 viewers and a 0.59 rating in the key demo. The event took place at the Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio, with an attendance of 8,609 fans, as reported by WrestleTix.

Key moments from Raw included Rhea Ripley challenging Liv Morgan to a match at SummerSlam and an intense confrontation between GUNTHER and World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Additionally, Chad Gable's new alliance with The Creed Brothers in his feud against The Wyatt Six added to the night's excitement. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly updates on viewership for all WWE programming.