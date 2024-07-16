Janel Grant Seeks Wellness Clinic Records in Connection to Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The latest developments in the lawsuit involving Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis include a new petition following the serious allegations Grant made against them.

Grant alleged that McMahon was involved in sex trafficking, shared nude photos and explicit videos of her without consent, among other accusations from the former WWE employee. Ann Callis, Grant's attorney, previously revealed that her client agreed to a request by the US Attorney’s Office to pause the lawsuit pending a confidential investigation.

According to Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics and John Pollock of POST Wrestling, Grant’s lawyers have filed a pre-action discovery petition against Dr. Carlon Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, Inc. Grant claims she was sent to the clinic under McMahon's direction in 2019 and received undisclosed treatments, including pills and I.V. infusions.

Grant also alleges that Colker resisted when she asked about the pills she was given and questioned her trust in him. It is claimed that Colker was aware of the nondisclosure agreement between Grant and McMahon.

The petition states that Colker “routinely treats employees and talent of World Wrestling Entertainment.” Grant also claimed that a Peak Wellness employee was involved “in several instances of sexual abuse against Grant by McMahon.”

A spokesperson for Vince McMahon issued the following statement:

"Ms. Grant’s petition for pre-action discovery against Dr. Colker is a direct violation of the court-ordered stay, and nothing more than an attempt to generate publicity on her false allegations and to harass people connected to Mr. McMahon, who is being sued by Ms. Grant in a separate matter. The facts are that Ms. Grant told Mr. McMahon she was fatigued and asked him to recommend a doctor. Ms. Grant called Dr. Colker and became a patient of his. Her statement in the filing is inconsistent with her prior remarks. Ms. Grant never had anything but good things to say about the doctor when speaking to Mr. McMahon and others about him."

