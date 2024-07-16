Cora Jade Teases WWE Return with New Look After Long Injury Hiatus

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT’s Cora Jade is gearing up for her return with a fresh new look after months away due to a torn ACL sustained in January 2024.

Following Roxanne Perez's NXT Women’s Championship retention at NXT Heatwave on July 7, Jade hinted at her return, revealing her injury is expected to heal in 6 to 9 months.

In preparation, Jade flaunted purple highlights in her hair on Instagram. Fellow WWE stars, including Lash Legend and Samantha Irvin, joined fans in responding to her updated style.