WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cora Jade Teases WWE Return with New Look After Long Injury Hiatus

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

Cora Jade Teases WWE Return with New Look After Long Injury Hiatus

WWE NXT’s Cora Jade is gearing up for her return with a fresh new look after months away due to a torn ACL sustained in January 2024.

Following Roxanne Perez's NXT Women’s Championship retention at NXT Heatwave on July 7, Jade hinted at her return, revealing her injury is expected to heal in 6 to 9 months.

In preparation, Jade flaunted purple highlights in her hair on Instagram. Fellow WWE stars, including Lash Legend and Samantha Irvin, joined fans in responding to her updated style.


Tags: #wwe #nxt #cora jade

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88481/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π