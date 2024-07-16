Today's NWA Powerrr Lineup on The CW TV App

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The latest episode of NWA Powerrr promises to be a must-see episode. Here’s what fans can expect:

NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match:

- EC3 (c) vs. Sam Adonis The reigning champion, EC3, will put his title on the line against the formidable Sam Adonis. Will EC3 retain his championship, or will we see a new titleholder crowned tonight?

NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

- The King Bees will defend their titles against the dynamic duo of Tiffany Nieves and Reka Tehaka. This match promises to be a showcase of skill and determination from both teams.

Crockett Cup Tournament Finals:

- The Southern Six vs. The Immortals The highly anticipated finals of the Crockett Cup Tournament will see The Southern Six clash with The Immortals.

Tune in to The CW TV App to catch all the action.