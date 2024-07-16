Ric Flair Discusses Potential of John Cena Breaking His Record During WWE Retirement Tour

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ric Flair has commented on the possibility of John Cena breaking his record during Cena's retirement tour.

With Cena announcing at Money in the Bank that 2025 would be his final year as an in-ring competitor, fans are speculating about his opponents at major shows and who will have the honor of being in his final match.

A key question is whether Cena will win a 17th World Championship, surpassing Flair's record. On Busted Open Radio, Flair was asked if he had any issues with Cena breaking his record. While Flair respects Cena and has no problem with it, he prefers another wrestler to break the record first:

“None. The honest to God truth, I think so much personally of John Cena. He’s just one of those really great guys, in my opinion. And I have known a few. In a perfect world, it would be my daughter which I think would be the biggest thing that could ever happen. I told her one time and she got upset. Not upset but she didn’t like the comparison. I said ‘you’d be as famous as Serena Williams if you broke that record that’s been there for so long.’ She didn’t like the comparison but she’s as good an athlete as there is alive today.

If they do it with John, I have no problem. I’d be the first one to hit the ring and shake his hand. They’re meant to be broken. Sentimentally, I like it but – I’d hit the ring on John. I’d probably take a blade, jump him without telling anybody, have him make a comeback, and give me the same hold.”

It's worth noting that while WWE states Flair has 16 World Championships, the true number is around 25.