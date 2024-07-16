Linda McMahon Reacts to Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE President and CEO Linda McMahon, a known public and financial supporter of Trump, commented on the attempted assassination. She previously served as the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019 in Trump's administration.

“A shudder went through my body when I heard the words ‘President Trump has been shot’, but thank God, when I turned on the TV he was on his feet with a strong, confident fist in the air saying ‘fight, fight, fight’. A true warrior fighting for the people, fighting for democracy, fighting for the country he loves. 🇺🇸”

Linda also commented on J.D. Vance being selected as Trump’s running mate:

“Former President Trump announced that he has selected J.D. Vance as his Vice President running mate for the 2024 election. U.S. Senator Vance is from Ohio and the author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ who brings a strong connection to working-class Americans and a commitment to Conservative Values. Together, they are united around the Values of Hard-Work ~ Freedom and Making America Great Again. 🇺🇸”