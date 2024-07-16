WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Linda McMahon Reacts to Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

Linda McMahon Reacts to Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Former WWE President and CEO Linda McMahon, a known public and financial supporter of Trump, commented on the attempted assassination. She previously served as the 25th Administrator of the Small Business Administration from 2017 to 2019 in Trump's administration.

“A shudder went through my body when I heard the words ‘President Trump has been shot’, but thank God, when I turned on the TV he was on his feet with a strong, confident fist in the air saying ‘fight, fight, fight’. A true warrior fighting for the people, fighting for democracy, fighting for the country he loves. 🇺🇸”

Linda also commented on J.D. Vance being selected as Trump’s running mate:

“Former President Trump announced that he has selected J.D. Vance as his Vice President running mate for the 2024 election. U.S. Senator Vance is from Ohio and the author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ who brings a strong connection to working-class Americans and a commitment to Conservative Values. Together, they are united around the Values of Hard-Work ~ Freedom and Making America Great Again. 🇺🇸”

Hulk Hogan Speaks Out After Shooting at Donald Trump Rally

On Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania for 2024 United States presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump was the subject of an [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 14, 2024 11:11AM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #wwe #linda mcmahon #donald trump

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88479/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π