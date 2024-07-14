Hulk Hogan Speaks Out After Shooting at Donald Trump Rally

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania for 2024 United States presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump was the subject of an attempted assassination attempt. Trump was reported not to be seriously hurt, but two people, including the shooter, were confirmed dead.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan responded to the incident on Instagram, stating:

“Today’s events in Butler, Pennsylvania are deeply disturbing. No President, past or present, should face such a horrific act. Our thoughts and prayers are with President Trump, law enforcement, and the Secret Service who bravely protect and uphold our shared values.”

A number of top WWE Superstars such as Steve Austin, Chris Jericho, Matt Hardy, Matt Riddle, Torrie Wilson and Alicia Fox liked Hogan's post in solidarity with his comments.

WNS sends our best wishes to Donald Trump, and our thoughts are with all the victims and injured.