Gunshots Fired at WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump in Pennsylvania

Gunshots were reportedly fired at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, causing a significant security incident. Trump was quickly escorted off the stage by security staff after the shots were heard.

During his speech, Trump appeared to fall to the ground and was immediately surrounded by armed security personnel. He remained down for approximately a minute before rising to his feet and pumping his fist in the air. He was then swiftly escorted off the stage and into a waiting vehicle, which drove him away from the scene.

Footage from the event, provided by AP, shows what appears to be blood on Trump's ear as he was being taken away. The former president seemed to clutch the side of his head as he fell.

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance took to the social media platform X, posting, "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

In related news, US President Joe Biden, speaking to reporters after attending church in Delaware, stated that he had not been briefed on the reported shooting.