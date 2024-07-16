WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali Scheduled for Post-Slammiversary TNA iMPACT Taping

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

The first match for the post-TNA Slammiversary taping of TNA iMPACT has been announced.

TNA Wrestling will feature Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali at the post-PPV taping in Montreal this Sunday night. Mustafa Ali is scheduled to defend his X-Division Championship at the Slammiversary PPV on Saturday night.

Ahead of Slammiversary, a press conference promoting the event will stream live via TNA’s digital platforms. Jordynne Grace is currently in Japan working with Sendai Girls this week.

PCO and Mike Bailey will be making media appearances in the Montreal area today to promote TNA Slammiversary.

