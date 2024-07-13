AJ Francis Claims WWE Return is Always Possible

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Francis, formerly known as Top Dolla, was released from WWE in September 2023. Since then, he has worked with several promotions, including TNA Wrestling, where he is currently the TNA Digital Media Champion.

During a recent appearance on "The Angle Podcast," Francis revealed that he had spoken to Triple H and Paul Heyman just last week and could return to WWE anytime he wants. He said,

“Yeah [I can always come back]. I mean I talked to Paul Heyman and Triple H last week. I still am in communication with everybody there. The thing is, I’m just doing my own thing right now. Before, if you thought that I was just the heavy big man in a crew and just stand there and look big and be that person in Hit Row, if you thought that, you were wrong then. But if you pay attention right now, you’ll see exactly how wrong you are.”

He continued, “The best thing that happened to me in TNA is Tommy Dreamer will make sure I get a mic every single episode. I talk every single episode. I have major talking segments in huge spots, and I kill them because there’s no one that talks better than me. There never has been. The fact is, I need a mic. If you give me a mic, I’ll show you that I’m better than everybody else you got. If anyone thinks I’m not, stand six feet away from me with a microphone in your hands, and let’s just see what happens.”