Another WWE NXT Star Joins Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Lineup

Another WWE star will appear at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

During the 10th GCW event over WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, Raw's Shayna Baszler debuted with a win over Masha Slamovich. NXT's Charlie Dempsey also competed, defeating Matt Makowski. Dempsey impressed and will return on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York, as announced by The Warmaster on social media:

"A wrestler seemingly born and bred for Bloodsport. With his pedigree, it's only natural. Building off his debut victory, Charlie Dempsey will enter the ring again at Bloodsport XI."

Dempsey's opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Other WWE stars announced include Shayna Baszler, Brutus, and Julius Creed.

