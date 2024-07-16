WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Another WWE NXT Star Joins Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

Another WWE NXT Star Joins Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI Lineup

Another WWE star will appear at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

During the 10th GCW event over WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia, Raw's Shayna Baszler debuted with a win over Masha Slamovich. NXT's Charlie Dempsey also competed, defeating Matt Makowski. Dempsey impressed and will return on July 28th in Brooklyn, New York, as announced by The Warmaster on social media:

"A wrestler seemingly born and bred for Bloodsport. With his pedigree, it's only natural. Building off his debut victory, Charlie Dempsey will enter the ring again at Bloodsport XI."

Dempsey's opponent is yet to be confirmed.

Other WWE stars announced include Shayna Baszler, Brutus, and Julius Creed.

WWE To Pre-Recorded Upcoming SmackDown Episode

WWE will air a taped episode of SmackDown as the road to SummerSlam continues. This week's show features Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, an appea [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 16, 2024 12:13PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #josh barnett #bloodsport

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88473/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π