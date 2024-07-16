WWE To Pre-Recorded Upcoming SmackDown Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE will air a taped episode of SmackDown as the road to SummerSlam continues. This week's show features Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, an appearance by United States Champion Logan Paul, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes addressing The Bloodline. Paul will defend his title against LA Knight, while Rhodes will face Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam.

PWInsider.com reports that after Friday’s live episode, WWE will tape the July 26 edition of SmackDown due to a house show loop in Japan starting July 25. The tour includes shows at Osaka's Edion Arena and Ryogoku Sumo Hall, marking WWE's first Japan tour since 2019.

Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and Meiko Satomura are advertised for the Japan shows.