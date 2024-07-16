WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cody Rhodes Confesses to Drunk-Texting The Undertaker Post-WrestleMania 40 Victory

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

Cody Rhodes Confesses to Drunk-Texting The Undertaker Post-WrestleMania 40 Victory

The Undertaker’s surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 stunned fans during Sunday’s main event. His unexpected arrival and confrontation with The Rock were standout moments. Cody Rhodes later admitted to sending The Deadman a drunken rant via text.

During the main event, The Final Boss shocked everyone by hitting John Cena with a Rock Bottom. As the match intensified, The Undertaker’s gong sounded, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The Undertaker emerged and chokeslammed The Rock amidst the clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. His sudden appearance and swift disappearance left everyone in awe.

On the Insight podcast, Cody Rhodes shared his experience after WrestleMania. Instead of sleeping, he went straight to the Today Show and texted several people, including The Undertaker.

Rhodes described his message to The Undertaker as a rambling, possibly intoxicated rant, thanking him for being there. The Undertaker responded immediately, expressing his gratitude in return.

“I didn’t sleep. I went right to the Today Show. I lay in a bunk and I texted a bunch of people including The Undertaker… I left him, what I would call, a rambling, ‘perhaps’ intoxicated little rant, just thanking him for being there. It’s the frickin’ sheriff. [He responded] Immediately after, he was [Grateful.]”

Ric Flair Discusses Potential of John Cena Breaking His Record During WWE Retirement Tour

Ric Flair has commented on the possibility of John Cena breaking his record during Cena's retirement tour. With Cena announcing at Money in [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 16, 2024 11:23AM


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #cody rhodes #wrestlemania

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88471/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π