Cody Rhodes Confesses to Drunk-Texting The Undertaker Post-WrestleMania 40 Victory

The Undertaker’s surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 stunned fans during Sunday’s main event. His unexpected arrival and confrontation with The Rock were standout moments. Cody Rhodes later admitted to sending The Deadman a drunken rant via text.

During the main event, The Final Boss shocked everyone by hitting John Cena with a Rock Bottom. As the match intensified, The Undertaker’s gong sounded, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

The Undertaker emerged and chokeslammed The Rock amidst the clash between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. His sudden appearance and swift disappearance left everyone in awe.

On the Insight podcast, Cody Rhodes shared his experience after WrestleMania. Instead of sleeping, he went straight to the Today Show and texted several people, including The Undertaker.

Rhodes described his message to The Undertaker as a rambling, possibly intoxicated rant, thanking him for being there. The Undertaker responded immediately, expressing his gratitude in return.

“I didn’t sleep. I went right to the Today Show. I lay in a bunk and I texted a bunch of people including The Undertaker… I left him, what I would call, a rambling, ‘perhaps’ intoxicated little rant, just thanking him for being there. It’s the frickin’ sheriff. [He responded] Immediately after, he was [Grateful.]”