AEW Rampage Viewership Increases for July 12th Episode

The viewership numbers are in for the July 12th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, revealing a notable increase from the previous week. According to Programming Insider, and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Rampage attracted 339,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic. This marks an improvement in both categories compared to the July 5th episode, which garnered 309,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demo.

The episode, taped on July 6th at the Landers Center in Southhaven, Missouri, alongside AEW Collision, featured an exciting lineup. Highlights included Roderick Strong in action, Thunder Rosa facing off against Rachael Ellering, and an intense trios match.