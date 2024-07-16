WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Viewership Increases for July 12th Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for the July 12th episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, revealing a notable increase from the previous week. According to Programming Insider, and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Rampage attracted 339,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic. This marks an improvement in both categories compared to the July 5th episode, which garnered 309,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the key demo.

The episode, taped on July 6th at the Landers Center in Southhaven, Missouri, alongside AEW Collision, featured an exciting lineup. Highlights included Roderick Strong in action, Thunder Rosa facing off against Rachael Ellering, and an intense trios match.

WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases for July 12th Episode on FOX

The viewership numbers are in for the July 12th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. According to Programming Insider, and later confirmed by W [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 16, 2024 10:53AM


