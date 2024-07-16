WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases for July 12th Episode on FOX

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

The viewership numbers are in for the July 12th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider, and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 2,355,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.70 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up in both categories from the July 5th episode, which drew 2,256,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.66 in the key demo. The show took place at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, and was attended by 9,344 fans according to WrestleTix.

SmackDown featured The Bloodline putting a beating on Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as DIY successfully defending the tag team titles against A-Town Down. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.

Triple H Announces Jelly Roll as SummerSlam's Theme Song Artist

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, took to social media today to announce a musical collaboration for the upcoming SummerSlam event. Pop [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 16, 2024 10:51AM


