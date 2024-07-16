WWE SmackDown Viewership Increases for July 12th Episode on FOX

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The viewership numbers are in for the July 12th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider, and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, SmackDown drew 2,355,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.70 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are up in both categories from the July 5th episode, which drew 2,256,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.66 in the key demo. The show took place at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, and was attended by 9,344 fans according to WrestleTix.

SmackDown featured The Bloodline putting a beating on Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, as well as DIY successfully defending the tag team titles against A-Town Down. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.