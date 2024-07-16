Triple H Announces Jelly Roll as SummerSlam's Theme Song Artist

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, took to social media today to announce a musical collaboration for the upcoming SummerSlam event. Popular rapper Jelly Roll will be providing two theme songs for the pay-per-view, titled "Dead End Road" and "Liar."
"Dead End Road" is already available on Jelly Roll's current album, "Twisters," while "Liar" will be featured on his upcoming fall release. The news comes with a potential bonus for fans, as Triple H extends an invitation to Jelly Roll in his post: "Let me know if you're free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse..."
This announcement suggests that Jelly Roll may not only contribute music to SummerSlam but also perform live at the event, which takes place on August 3rd at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Excited to have my friend Jelly Roll back with two official #SummerSlam theme songs: “Dead End Road” off Twisters: The Album, and “Liar” off his album coming this fall.— Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2024
Btw, @JellyRoll615 - let me know if you’re free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse... pic.twitter.com/IBGfSoydZY
