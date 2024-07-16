Rhea Ripley Challenges Liv Morgan to WWE SummerSlam 2024 Title Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a heated opening segment on WWE Raw on Monday, Rhea Ripley returned from injury to confront Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley, the reigning Women's Champion, accused Morgan of capitalizing on her absence to claim the championship.

Dominik attempted to explain his actions, but Ripley dismissed him, vowing to deal with him later. Her focus was on Morgan, declaring she would end her career at SummerSlam in a championship match. Morgan, appearing on the titantron, responded that she was no longer the same competitor Ripley knew and readily accepted the challenge.

Following the commercial break, tensions remained high as Ripley angrily discarded flowers left for her by Dominik in her locker room. The simmering love triangle and championship clash promise an explosive build-up towards SummerSlam.

The segment paid homage to the Eddie Guerrero and Chyna segments of the Attitude Era.