WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Rhea Ripley Challenges Liv Morgan to WWE SummerSlam 2024 Title Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2024

Rhea Ripley Challenges Liv Morgan to WWE SummerSlam 2024 Title Match

In a heated opening segment on WWE Raw on Monday, Rhea Ripley returned from injury to confront Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Ripley, the reigning Women's Champion, accused Morgan of capitalizing on her absence to claim the championship.

Dominik attempted to explain his actions, but Ripley dismissed him, vowing to deal with him later. Her focus was on Morgan, declaring she would end her career at SummerSlam in a championship match. Morgan, appearing on the titantron, responded that she was no longer the same competitor Ripley knew and readily accepted the challenge.

Following the commercial break, tensions remained high as Ripley angrily discarded flowers left for her by Dominik in her locker room. The simmering love triangle and championship clash promise an explosive build-up towards SummerSlam.

The segment paid homage to the Eddie Guerrero and Chyna segments of the Attitude Era.


Tags: #wwe #raw #rhea ripley #liv morgan #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88458/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π