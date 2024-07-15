Rising Star Tiffany Nieves Signs Exclusive Deal with NWA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) announced the signing of Puerto Rican wrestler Tiffany Nieves to an exclusive contract. Nieves, known by her ring name "La Princesa," has impressed fans and officials alike with her rapid rise in the wrestling world.

Despite only starting her career in 2021, Nieves has already made a name for herself. She competed for AEW in the past and debuted with NWA late last year through their Exodus Pro Wrestling territory. Since then, she's become a regular on NWA Powerrr and various NWA events. Nieves recently secured the number one contender spot for the NWA World Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Reka Tehaka.

NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli praised Nieves' impact on the company, calling her a "captivating fixture" in their growing women's division. "La Princesa is taking the NWA by storm," Galli stated on the NWA website. "We're thrilled to have her as a permanent part of NWA Powerrr and future Signature Live Events."