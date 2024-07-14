GUNTHER Reveals Surprising Choice for His Favorite Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE's powerhouse competitor GUNTHER surprised fans with his choice for his favorite WWE match of all time.

While GUNTHER, known as "The Ring General," has delivered critically acclaimed matches within the WWE ring against Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Ilja Dragunov, his favorite bout comes from a different promotion entirely.

GUNTHER revealed his surprising pick to be the 2005 clash between Masato Tanaka and Mike Awesome from the ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view. This brutal encounter, held in June 2005, was a part of the critically acclaimed event that marked the return of the hardcore wrestling promotion ECW under WWE.

"There's one match I watched over and over, and it's not my style, but it entertained the hell out of me," said GUNTHER. "It's Masato Tanaka vs. Mike Awesome from the first ECW One Night Stand. What a car crash of a Match."

He acknowledged the unconventional nature of the bout, stating, "I think it's a little bit of a hidden gem, but that entertains the hell out of me even though that's nothing I would, you know, ever aspire to do myself. Just for me personally, for my entertainment, let's pick that one."