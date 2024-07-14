WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Another WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage at Marigold Show in Japan, Latest on Giulia’s Status

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane made a surprise appearance backstage at the recent Marigold: Summer Destiny event in Japan this past Saturday, according to Fightful Select.

This news comes after Sane's teammate, IYO SKY, secured a victory against Utami Hayashishita at the same show. Additionally, Sareee emerged triumphant, defeating Giulia to become the inaugural Marigold Women's Champion.

While Sane's presence was solely in support of SKY, it remains unclear if she has any plans to compete for Marigold in the future.

Meanwhile, Giulia, the recent WWE NXT signee, reportedly emerged from the event healthy. Her prior wrist injury did not resurface during the show, allowing her to continue fulfilling her commitments with Marigold before making her official full-time debut in NXT.

