Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank Cash-In Attempt at WWE Live Event Thwarted by Bianca Belair

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

Tiffany Stratton's championship dreams remain on hold after a dramatic turn of events at a WWE live event in Mexico this weekend.

Stratton, a rising star who captured the NXT Women's Championship and engaged in a fierce rivalry with Becky Lynch, secured the coveted Money in the Bank contract at the recent PLE. This briefcase grants her the right to challenge any champion for their title within a year's time.

Following Saturday's main event where Bayley successfully defended the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, Stratton attempted to capitalize on her opportunity by cashing in the contract. However, her plans were foiled by Belair who intervened and prevented the cash-in.

This unexpected turn adds intrigue to the ongoing championship picture. With the Money in the Bank contract still in play, Stratton remains a significant threat to both Bayley and any future titleholder.

The event also saw Sami Zayn retain the Intercontinental Title against Chad Gable, while the main card concluded with Cody Rhodes defeating Santos Escobar to hold onto the WWE Championship.

