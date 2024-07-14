Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank Cash-In Attempt at WWE Live Event Thwarted by Bianca Belair

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tiffany Stratton's championship dreams remain on hold after a dramatic turn of events at a WWE live event in Mexico this weekend.

Stratton, a rising star who captured the NXT Women's Championship and engaged in a fierce rivalry with Becky Lynch, secured the coveted Money in the Bank contract at the recent PLE. This briefcase grants her the right to challenge any champion for their title within a year's time.

Following Saturday's main event where Bayley successfully defended the Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, Stratton attempted to capitalize on her opportunity by cashing in the contract. However, her plans were foiled by Belair who intervened and prevented the cash-in.

This unexpected turn adds intrigue to the ongoing championship picture. With the Money in the Bank contract still in play, Stratton remains a significant threat to both Bayley and any future titleholder.

The event also saw Sami Zayn retain the Intercontinental Title against Chad Gable, while the main card concluded with Cody Rhodes defeating Santos Escobar to hold onto the WWE Championship.

Tiffany Stratton unsuccessfully attempted to cash-in her Money in the Bank contract on WWE Women's Champion Bayley at last night's live event in Mexico City. 🤦‍♀️pic.twitter.com/HSFaC0iQK9 — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) July 14, 2024

⚡ Stephanie Vaquer Makes Winning Debut in WWE Former CMLL and NJPW wrestler Stephanie Vaquer wasted no time getting started in WWE, competing in her first match just days after signing w [...] — Ben Kerin Jul 14, 2024 04:30PM

















