Stephanie Vaquer Makes Winning Debut in WWE

Former CMLL and NJPW wrestler Stephanie Vaquer wasted no time getting started in WWE, competing in her first match just days after signing with the promotion.

Vaquer, whose real name is Ana Stephanie Vaquer González, defeated Isla Dawn, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, at a live event in Mexico on Saturday. WWE will reportedly keep her real name, though this could change in the future.

Vaquer's arrival in WWE comes after she departed CMLL and NJPW. While AEW reportedly made her a significant offer, Vaquer ultimately chose WWE. This resulted in her pulling out of scheduled matches and relinquishing the CMLL World and Tag Team Titles, causing friction with her former promotions.

WWE's interest in Vaquer reportedly began after her NJPW Strong Women's Title loss to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door last month.

Following her victory, Vaquer addressed the crowd, expressing her excitement and gratitude to be part of WWE. While her NXT television debut remains unknown, her in-ring debut signifies a promising start to her WWE career.