Booker T Gives Key Advice to ESPN's Joe Tessitore Before WWE Debut

Booker T has commented on WWE’s newest addition to the commentary team.

On July 9th, WWE announced that top ESPN announcer Joe Tessitore would be joining the company soon, teaming up with Corey Graves and Wade Barrett. Though Tessitore has experience in college football and boxing, professional wrestling poses a unique challenge that has tripped up many sports announcers before.

Booker T, who calls the action on NXT, understands the chaotic nature of WWE and the challenge Tessitore faces. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T welcomed Tessitore to the team and advised him to delete his social media accounts due to the unpredictable reactions of wrestling fans:

“Welcome to the family, welcome to the team, Joe. I’ve been a big fan of his work in boxing for many, many years. I’m a huge boxing buff so I’ve heard the name Joe Tessitore. I’m gonna tell you right now, he’s stepping into a different arena now. He’s stepping into the wrestling world so I don’t know if Joe Tessitore knows anything about the ‘Gram [Instagram] or Twitter. He better cancel all of that, get rid of it, okay, because the wrestling fans, they’re unforgiving, man.”