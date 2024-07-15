Scott Steiner Denies Steroid Use During His Career

Scott Steiner, a WWE Hall of Famer known for his outspoken personality, has addressed longstanding accusations of steroid use during his career.
Steiner's transformation from one-half of the iconic Steiner Brothers tag team to the muscle-bound "Big Poppa Pump" persona in WCW was dramatic. This shift, accompanied by a more aggressive wrestling style, fueled speculation about potential performance-enhancing drugs.
However, in a recent episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends, Steiner firmly denied the allegations. He emphasized that he never failed a drug test throughout his career, leaving the interpretation of this fact to the viewers.
Steiner attributed his physical change to a rigorous training regimen and strict diet.
”You can make all the accusations you want. I’ve never failed a drug test. Take that information and do what you want with it. When I made the transition from Steiner Brothers to Big Poppa Pump, I wanted to get in the best shape I possibly could. A lot of strict diet. Once you are leaner, you’re naturally going to look bigger.”
While WCW, where Steiner experienced his peak popularity, did not have a formal drug testing program, he maintains his stance. Despite ongoing accusations, Scott Steiner remains adamant in his denial and appears unlikely to change his position.
