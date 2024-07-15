WWE Superstar Chelsea Green Aspires to Be the Female Miz

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During an interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE star Chelsea Green shared her ambitious career goals in wrestling. She revealed:

“I sat down, when I first got called up in 2019, I sat down and said, ‘I want to be the female Miz.’ A lot of people say I’m the female R-Truth. I want to be the female Miz. I want everything. I want you to put me in a movie and you believe my acting and trust that I’m that character. I want to go out and put a celebrity over and make them look amazing and make them look like a star. I want to make you laugh. I want to do all those things.

I think Miz is living the perfect balance of ridiculousness, realism, work, and life. I think he had the perfect career. That is who I’m striving to be and who I want to emulate my career after. Whenever he does something, I’m like, ‘I want to do that.’ I’m jealous of that.”