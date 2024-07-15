Japanese Wrestling Legend to Headline WWE Supershows in Japan This July

A Japanese wrestling legend is set to make a highly anticipated return at three upcoming WWE events.
WWE.com has announced that Meiko Satomura will be featured in their upcoming WWE Supershows in Japan.
The tour will include stops on July 25, July 26, and July 27 in Japan, with Satomura advertised for all three events.
Also appearing on the tour are top WWE stars Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.
Satomura was last seen in WWE on the March 7, 2023, episode of WWE NXT.
