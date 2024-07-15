Reasons Revealed for Two WWE Superstars Missing Mexico House Shows

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

- WWE brought the excitement to Mexico this weekend with two back-to-back house shows, featuring top champions and thrilling matches.

The action kicked off on Saturday in Mexico City and continued in Monterrey on Sunday. Fans witnessed championship battles, including Damian Priest retaining his World Title against Jey Uso and The Bloodline facing off against a formidable trio of Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Andrade. The main event saw Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes emerge victorious over Santos Escobar.

While the shows boasted a star-studded roster, there were a couple of noticeable absences. Angel and Berto, popular Mexican wrestlers, were not included in the events. According to Fightful Select, the packed schedule of these "super-shows" left no room for them on the cards.

Angel took to Twitter to acknowledge his absence, expressing his disappointment at missing the Monterrey show in his hometown. He reassured fans with a message of hope, writing, "enjoy and I hope to see you next time."

Despite the absences, the shows weren't short on Mexican talent. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee brought their signature high-flying style to the ring. Newcomer Stephanie Vaquer, fresh off her signing with WWE, also made a splash by winning her first two matches against Isla Dawn.