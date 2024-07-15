WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces No Mercy and Halloween Havoc 2024 Details

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2024

WWE has officially announced that NXT No Mercy will take place on Sunday, September 1, and NXT Halloween Havoc is set for Sunday, October 27.

WWE issued the following:

STAMFORD, Conn., July 15, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT No Mercy and NXT Halloween Havoc will take place Sunday, September 1 at Ball Arena in Denver and Sunday, October 27 at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pa., respectively. Additionally, Monday Night Raw will take place following each NXT Premium Live Event.

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an unforgettable night of action to the amazing fan bases of Denver and Hershey, and for those watching at home,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.

Special combo tickets for the events go on sale on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-2024-events-presale-registration.

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan, Trick Williams, Sol Ruca and more.

No Mercy and Halloween Havoc will stream live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock.


