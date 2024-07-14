NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to Address the WWE Universe on July 16th

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT Champion Roxanne Perez is set to make an appearance on the upcoming July 16th episode of NXT, as announced by WWE on social media. The announcement simply reads "What's next for the champ?" leaving fans to speculate about what Perez might have to say.

This adds to the already stacked lineup for the show, which includes:

- Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

- NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

- A six-person tag team match featuring The OC (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & Michin) against OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker)

- An eight-person tag team match featuring The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) against Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)