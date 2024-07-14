WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to Address the WWE Universe on July 16th

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez to Address the WWE Universe on July 16th

WWE NXT Champion Roxanne Perez is set to make an appearance on the upcoming July 16th episode of NXT, as announced by WWE on social media. The announcement simply reads "What's next for the champ?" leaving fans to speculate about what Perez might have to say.

This adds to the already stacked lineup for the show, which includes:

- Brooks Jensen vs. Je’Von Evans

- NXT North American Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Duke Hudson

- A six-person tag team match featuring The OC (Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, & Michin) against OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, & Jaida Parker)

- An eight-person tag team match featuring The Rascalz (Wes Lee, Trey Miguel, & Zachary Wentz) against Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

GUNTHER Reveals Surprising Choice for His Favorite Match

In a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE's powerhouse competitor GUNTHER surprised fans with his choice for his favorite WWE match o [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 14, 2024 04:42PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88437/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π