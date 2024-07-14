WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Willow Nightingale Crowned New CMLL Women's World Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

At last night's CMLL-NJPW Fantasticamania, the vacant CMLL Women's World Championship found a new home. American wrestler Willow Nightingale emerged victorious from a thrilling triple threat match, defeating Lluvia and Viva Van. This marks Nightingale's first reign as champion, and a historic one at that – she becomes the first ever U.S.-born wrestler to hold the prestigious title.

The championship throne became vacant after the previous champion, Stephanie Vaquer, departed CMLL to pursue an opportunity with WWE. Nightingale capitalized on the vacancy, stepping up and showcasing her skills in a competitive match. Now, she stands tall as the new CMLL Women's World Champion.

— Ben Kerin Jul 14, 2024 11:13AM


Tags: #aew #cmll #willow nightingale

