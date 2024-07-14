Willow Nightingale Crowned New CMLL Women's World Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

At last night's CMLL-NJPW Fantasticamania, the vacant CMLL Women's World Championship found a new home. American wrestler Willow Nightingale emerged victorious from a thrilling triple threat match, defeating Lluvia and Viva Van. This marks Nightingale's first reign as champion, and a historic one at that – she becomes the first ever U.S.-born wrestler to hold the prestigious title.

The championship throne became vacant after the previous champion, Stephanie Vaquer, departed CMLL to pursue an opportunity with WWE. Nightingale capitalized on the vacancy, stepping up and showcasing her skills in a competitive match. Now, she stands tall as the new CMLL Women's World Champion.