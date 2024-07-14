WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE to Debut Stephanie Vaquer Without a Name Change

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 14, 2024

When WWE signs an established talent from another promotion, there's always the question of whether they'll keep their ring name.

WWE often prefers creating a new name to own the IP and retain rights if the talent leaves.

Stephanie Vaquer, real name Ana Stephanie Vaquer González, will debut for WWE on Saturday in Mexico. Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE isn't planning to change her name, although this could change later.

Vaquer left CMLL and NJPW for WWE after AEW showed interest. She was stripped of the CMLL World and Tag Team Titles after dropping the NJPW Strong Women’s Title to Mercedes Mone at Forbidden Door last month.

CMLL and NJPW were upset with Vaquer’s departure, as she canceled planned dates to join WWE.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #stephanie vaquer

