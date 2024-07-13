Another Positive Health Update on WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross

Jim Ross, who currently works for AEW, has been facing health challenges that have sidelined him for much of the past year. Recently, he shared on social media that he underwent wrist surgery and is continuing his recovery process.
Despite his health issues, Ross was back at the commentary desk for the main event of AEW Forbidden Door, where Swerve Strickland successfully defended the world title against Will Ospreay.
Wrist surgery successfully done.— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) July 13, 2024
Healing continues. 🤠
