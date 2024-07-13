The Undertaker Reveals He Still Gets Royalty Checks from 'Suburban Commando'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed that he continues to receive royalty payments for his appearance in the 1991 film, Suburban Commando, where he starred alongside Hulk Hogan and Christopher Lloyd.

The Undertaker said, “I did the world’s worst movie before I started with WWE. Suburban Commando, if you’re curious. I still get checks. Every once in a while, I get one that is a dollar 25. It’s been a while since I got one from Suburban Commando, but I still get them.”

In the film, The Undertaker portrayed Hutch, an interstellar bounty hunter chasing Shep Ramsey (played by Hulk Hogan), an interstellar warrior stranded on Earth.