WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Undertaker Reveals He Still Gets Royalty Checks from 'Suburban Commando'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2024

The Undertaker Reveals He Still Gets Royalty Checks from 'Suburban Commando'

On a recent edition of his “Six Feet Under” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker revealed that he continues to receive royalty payments for his appearance in the 1991 film, Suburban Commando, where he starred alongside Hulk Hogan and Christopher Lloyd.

The Undertaker said, “I did the world’s worst movie before I started with WWE. Suburban Commando, if you’re curious. I still get checks. Every once in a while, I get one that is a dollar 25. It’s been a while since I got one from Suburban Commando, but I still get them.”

In the film, The Undertaker portrayed Hutch, an interstellar bounty hunter chasing Shep Ramsey (played by Hulk Hogan), an interstellar warrior stranded on Earth.


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #suburban commando

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88419/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π