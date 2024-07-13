WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Headlines July 15th Raw Lineup

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two exciting new matches have been added to the July 15th edition of WWE Raw.

Sami Zayn will put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ilja Dragunov. Additionally, Sheamus is set to face off against the formidable Bronson Reed in a singles match. These announcements were made by Adam Pearce today on social media.

Updated card:

- Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- GUNTHER and Damian Priest go face-to-face

- Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

- Drew McIntyre returns

- Rhea Ripley will open the show