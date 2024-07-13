WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Headlines July 15th Raw Lineup

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2024

Two exciting new matches have been added to the July 15th edition of WWE Raw.

Sami Zayn will put his WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Ilja Dragunov. Additionally, Sheamus is set to face off against the formidable Bronson Reed in a singles match. These announcements were made by Adam Pearce today on social media.

Updated card:

- Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

- GUNTHER and Damian Priest go face-to-face

- Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

- Drew McIntyre returns

- Rhea Ripley will open the show

Jul 13, 2024


