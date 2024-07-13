WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AJ Styles Emerges Victorious in Dream Match at Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2024

AJ Styles Emerges Victorious in Dream Match at Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination

WWE Superstar AJ Styles made a triumphant return to Japan on Saturday, July 13th, facing off against Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji at the Destination event. The highly anticipated bout, announced in June, lived up to the hype with many fans expecting a match of the year contender.

Living up to expectations, Styles and Marufuji delivered a thrilling 25-minute battle that showcased their in-ring prowess. The Phenomenal One ultimately emerged victorious, securing the pinfall after a devastating Styles Clash. Despite the competitive nature of the match, both wrestlers displayed mutual respect after the final bell.

This doesn't mark the end of WWE's presence in NOAH this year. NXT's Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights are slated to compete in the upcoming N1 Victory tournament, further solidifying the growing collaboration between the two promotions.

Former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY was also in action today in Japan, competing at Marigold’s Summer Destiny event.

IYO SKY Makes Triumphant Return to Japan at Marigold Summer Destiny

Former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY made her highly anticipated return to Japanese wrestling at the Marigold Summer Destiny event on Saturda [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 13, 2024 12:38PM


Tags: #wwe #aj styles #pro wrestling noah #noah #destination

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88416/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π