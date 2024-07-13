AJ Styles Emerges Victorious in Dream Match at Pro Wrestling NOAH Destination

WWE Superstar AJ Styles made a triumphant return to Japan on Saturday, July 13th, facing off against Pro Wrestling NOAH legend Naomichi Marufuji at the Destination event. The highly anticipated bout, announced in June, lived up to the hype with many fans expecting a match of the year contender.
Living up to expectations, Styles and Marufuji delivered a thrilling 25-minute battle that showcased their in-ring prowess. The Phenomenal One ultimately emerged victorious, securing the pinfall after a devastating Styles Clash. Despite the competitive nature of the match, both wrestlers displayed mutual respect after the final bell.
This doesn't mark the end of WWE's presence in NOAH this year. NXT's Josh Briggs and Tavion Heights are slated to compete in the upcoming N1 Victory tournament, further solidifying the growing collaboration between the two promotions.
Former WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY was also in action today in Japan, competing at Marigold’s Summer Destiny event.
AJ Styles makes his entrance in NOAH!
🔥🔥🔥#noah_ghc
pic.twitter.com/ZebsM5SdBD
AJ Styles picked a victory in his return to Japan.
R E S P E C T
