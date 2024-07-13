WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
IYO SKY Makes Triumphant Return to Japan at Marigold Summer Destiny

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2024

Former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY made her highly anticipated return to Japanese wrestling at the Marigold Summer Destiny event on Saturday. This marked SKY's first match in Japan in six years, since her time with Stardom as Io Shirai.

SKY faced off against Utami Hayashishita in a Queen of Queen match. Entering the ring to her WWE theme song, SKY donned a mask reminiscent of her Stardom gear, a nod to her past.

The hard-fought battle culminated with SKY defeating Hayashishita after a punishing tombstone piledriver and her signature Over The Moonsault. In a touching gesture, SKY expressed gratitude to Hayashishita, WWE, and Marigold for making this special match possible.

