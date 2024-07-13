IYO SKY Makes Triumphant Return to Japan at Marigold Summer Destiny

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY made her highly anticipated return to Japanese wrestling at the Marigold Summer Destiny event on Saturday. This marked SKY's first match in Japan in six years, since her time with Stardom as Io Shirai.

SKY faced off against Utami Hayashishita in a Queen of Queen match. Entering the ring to her WWE theme song, SKY donned a mask reminiscent of her Stardom gear, a nod to her past.

The hard-fought battle culminated with SKY defeating Hayashishita after a punishing tombstone piledriver and her signature Over The Moonsault. In a touching gesture, SKY expressed gratitude to Hayashishita, WWE, and Marigold for making this special match possible.

Iyo Sky just achieved Moonsault PERFECTION at tonight’s Marigold!pic.twitter.com/kbuGMud68Y — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 13, 2024

IYO SKY proving without a doubt that she is still one of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the business! 🔥🔥🔥



👏👏#pw_mg pic.twitter.com/rBidKbaAnu — ⚡️Wrestling News Source (@WNSource) July 13, 2024

