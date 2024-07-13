WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Veteran Natalya Re-Signs with the Company pen_spark

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2024

Longtime WWE Superstar Natalya has agreed to a new contract, according to a report by PWInsider on Saturday.

Natalya's previous contract expired in June, leading to speculation about her future as both sides engaged in negotiations. The veteran wrestler reportedly had interest from other promotions, offering her opportunities beyond in-ring competition.

However, Natalya's impressive career with WWE, which began in 2007, will continue. Over her tenure, she has captured the SmackDown Women's Championship twice (including a reign as Divas Champion) and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.

While Natalya herself has yet to publicly comment on the new deal, fans can expect to see her continue her journey within the WWE Universe.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #natalya

