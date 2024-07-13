Roman Reigns Expected to Return to WWE Soon

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former Universal Champion Roman Reigns is reportedly set to make his much-anticipated return to WWE television after a long absence.

Reigns, also known as "The Tribal Chief," stepped away following WrestleMania XL, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes. This came after a well-received storyline that saw Reigns team up with The Rock.

In Reigns' absence, Solo Sikoa, previously Reigns' enforcer, has emerged as the new leader of The Bloodline faction. This has led to tensions within the group, with Sikoa even attacking Paul Heyman for not acknowledging him as the new Tribal Chief.

According to PWInsider, Reigns is expected to return to WWE by SummerSlam, which takes place on August 3, 2024. Hints of his return were also reportedly teased during this week's episode of SmackDown.

A potential clash between Reigns and Sikoa is a major storyline development for WWE fans to look forward to.